HIGH POINT — A High Point man died Friday of injuries he received when he was riding a bike Tuesday night and was hit by a car in the eastern part of the city.

Frankie Lewis Curtis, 54, was riding east on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the middle of a travel lane between the Interstate 74 interchange and Pendleton Street when he was hit by a 2010 Hyundai that was also going east, the High Point Police Department said.

