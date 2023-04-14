HIGH POINT — A High Point man died Friday of injuries he received when he was riding a bike Tuesday night and was hit by a car in the eastern part of the city.
Frankie Lewis Curtis, 54, was riding east on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the middle of a travel lane between the Interstate 74 interchange and Pendleton Street when he was hit by a 2010 Hyundai that was also going east, the High Point Police Department said.
The car’s driver, whose name wasn’t released, immediately contacted 911 and remained on the scene until police and emergency workers arrived, police said. The driver cooperated fully during the investigation.
Curtis was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where he died Friday morning.
Investigators determined that in addition to being in the middle of a travel lane, Curtis had no working lights or reflectors on the rear of the bicycle and was wearing dark clothing.
No charges will be filed, police said.
This was the third traffic fatality in the city of High Point this year.
