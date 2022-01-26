GUILFORD COUNTY — Donations are still arriving at the Guilford County animal shelter in memory of actress Betty White, an animal advocate who died Dec. 31, 2021.
More people also took pets home from the shelter during an adoption-fee special honoring what would have been White’s 100th birthday on Jan. 17. The Honoring Betty White Adoption Special resulted in 114 adoptions from Jan. 7-23, according to Heidi Mitchell, Guilford County Animal Services office receptionist. That is a 25% increase in adoptions over the previous two weeks at the new Guilford County Animal Resource Center at 980 Guilford College Road.
“This amazing, fully organic, movement in honor of Betty White has benefited not only our current shelter animals but cleared crucial space to allow us to help more animals within our community,” Mitchell said. “It is always a struggle in animal welfare to balance helping all the animals of the community in need and available space within your municipal facility or rescue.”
About 20 people donated items from the shelter’s Amazon wish list in honor of White, who was known for her iconic television roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls.” White’s parents were animal lovers who instilled in her a kinship toward all creatures. She became a lifelong animal lover and outspoken advocate for animal welfare.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously last week to accept two large donations for the animal shelter: $10,000 from the Newby family and $14,696 from an anonymous donor.
Twenty-two others donated nearly $600 to the nonprofit Susie’s Hope, a High Point-based animal rescue group named for a pit bull-German shepherd mix puppy that was abused and set on fire by her enraged owner after the dog licked a baby’s face in August 2009. White served as a judge for Hero Dog Awards in 2014 that Susie won.
The Davidson County Animal Alliance also received about $1,000 in donations as a result of the social media Betty White Challenge, which encouraged people to donate $5 to shelters and rescue groups in White’s memory. One donation came in at $250, said Mindy Faircloth, vice president of the alliance.
Those donations added to the Alliance’s medical fund, but how long they will last depends on the needs of rescued animals, Faircloth said.
“Most of the animals we take are abuse, neglect, abandonment cases,” Faircloth said. “Their vet bills are really high.”
Faircloth said donors’ response showed that “Betty is still making a difference even now that she’s passed.”
Social media company Meta said that the viral fundraising effort to honor White’s legacy raised more than $12.7 million nationally from nearly 400,000 people on its Facebook and Instagram platforms.
cingram@hpenews.com
