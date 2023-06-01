HPTNWS-06-01-23 BETHANY.jpg

Bethany Medical at Jamestown will open June 6.

 SPECIAL | HPE

JAMESTOWN — A High Point-based chain of medical practices has expanded into Jamestown.

Bethany Medical at Jamestown will open June 6, with long-time provider Physician Assistant Ryan Miller leading the practice, in the Forestdale Plaza shopping center, which is anchored by a Food Lion grocery store, at 108 W. Main St., Bethany Medical announced in a press release.

Trending Videos