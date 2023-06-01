JAMESTOWN — A High Point-based chain of medical practices has expanded into Jamestown.
Bethany Medical at Jamestown will open June 6, with long-time provider Physician Assistant Ryan Miller leading the practice, in the Forestdale Plaza shopping center, which is anchored by a Food Lion grocery store, at 108 W. Main St., Bethany Medical announced in a press release.
It will be the 16th Bethany Medical practice. Most are in the core of the Triad, but there also are sites in Mount Airy and Wilkesboro.
The 5,515 square feet of space in the practice allows for up to five providers, plus support staff, the press release said. The project, led by general contractor Dunbar and Smith Inc. of High Point, was completed this spring for just under $1 million.
Guilford County applied last August for a state building reuse grant of up to $300,000 to help with the renovation.
The space’s former occupant, Sophisticuts, moved to a larger space within the plaza. The Subway restaurant next door remains undisturbed.
Miller has a strong patient base at his current office in High Point just five minutes away and is inviting existing patients to follow him to Jamestown, where he will also be accepting new patients, the press release said.
Bethany Medical is open seven days a week at most Triad locations and accepts Medicare and most major insurance, including the State Health Plan. All providers are currently accepting new patients, and walk-ins are welcome. In addition, all Bethany Medical locations now accept Virginia Medicaid and Friday Health Plan.
