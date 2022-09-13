HPTNWS-09-13-22 QUINN.jpg

Bestselling author Kate Quinn will sign copies of her books Wednesday at the High Point Country Club.

HIGH POINT — When Kate Quinn was a little girl, her bedtime stories weren’t quite the same as yours.

“My mother didn’t tell me stories like ‘The Three Little Pigs’ at bedtime,” the bestselling author said during a recent telephone interview. “It was more like stories about Princess Elizabeth being locked in the Tower of London.”

