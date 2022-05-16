HIGH POINT — We’re not saying Kristy Woodson Harvey wouldn’t have made a fine doctor, but when she changed her college major from biology to journalism, it was a decisive win for the literary world.
After finding her voice as a writer, Harvey went on to become the New York Times bestselling author of such novels as “Under the Southern Sky,” “Slightly South of Simple” and “Christmas in Peachtree Bluff.”
“I had never imagined myself as someone who would write fiction, but I absolutely fell in love with it,” says Harvey, who will speak at Wednesday’s spring luncheon of the High Point Literary League. “I would have an idea, and then when I would sit down to write, something completely different would happen. The characters would take over the story in a way I didn’t expect, and I just loved it.”
Harvey, who lives in Beaufort, caught the writing bug as a high-school senior, when she landed an internship with the Salisbury Post. Still, she majored in biology at the University of North Carolina — “I was going to be a doctor,” she says — but her love for writing changed her mind, and she majored in journalism instead.
Even after earning her degree, it took another strange twist of fate to steer Harvey toward fiction.
“I really started writing fiction because I was living in a small town in eastern North Carolina, and I couldn’t find a job at a newspaper,” she recalls. “I took a job in finance — I was 22, and I needed a job — and I started writing fiction on the side. I did some freelance writing, too.”
She never looked back.
Harvey, whose works fall into the Southern fiction genre, writes a lot about small Southern towns and their sense of family, friendship and community.
“I think that’s what draws people to my work,” she says. “No matter where people live, they like the idea of having somewhere to come home to.”
Harvey’s latest novel is “The Wedding Veil,” which she describes as a historical contemporary novel. The story is based, in part, on the true-life mystery of a missing wedding veil in the famous Vanderbilt family of Biltmore House fame.
