In North Carolina, barbecue reigns supreme over our taste buds, but state residents carry strong opinions on who — and where — has the best.

The Raleigh News & Observer compiled a list of 64 of the best barbecue restaurants in the state and let its readers pick their favorite: The top vote-getter was Wilber’s Barbecue, an old-school, eastern North Carolina-style spot in Goldsboro that almost closed three years ago before it was saved by a group of eastern North Carolina natives.

Trending Videos