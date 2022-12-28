In North Carolina, barbecue reigns supreme over our taste buds, but state residents carry strong opinions on who — and where — has the best.
The Raleigh News & Observer compiled a list of 64 of the best barbecue restaurants in the state and let its readers pick their favorite: The top vote-getter was Wilber’s Barbecue, an old-school, eastern North Carolina-style spot in Goldsboro that almost closed three years ago before it was saved by a group of eastern North Carolina natives.
Midwood Smokehouse in Charlotte finished as the runner-up and represents New School barbecue. Owned and founded by Frank Scibelli, it has built a strong following with a menu that goes beyond North Carolina-style pork to offer favorites from other regions, including Texas-style beef brisket, Kansas City-style burnt ends and St. Louis-style pork ribs. The menu also features popular Tex-Mex options, including tacos and queso.
The N&O’s picks for best barbecue spots in the High Point region:
Situated on the outer edge of Lexington, Backcountry serves the Piedmont’s signature style, chopped and coarse-chopped shoulders, tomato-based sauce and red slaw. But unlike many Lexington barbecue purist spots, you’ll find brisket on the menu.
One of the historic smokers of Lexington-style, Bar-B-Q Center serves chopped smoked shoulders in a pristine diner, plus an unrivaled banana split.
CAMEL CITY BBQ FACTORY: 701 N. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. 336-306-9999 or camelcitybbq.com
Camel City BBQ brought New School barbecue to downtown Winston-Salem, with pulled pork, brisket and ribs and the new familiars like barbecue nachos, smoked wings and star-worthy sides.
CLARK’S BARBECUE: 1331 NC-66, Kernersville. 336-996-8644 or clarksbbqnc.com
At less than 30 years old, Clark’s is still a baby by North Carolina barbecue standards. Clark’s deals in Lexington-style pork and red slaw, offering coarse chopped meat with plenty of that outside brown.
LEXINGTON BARBECUE: 100 Smokehouse Ln., Lexington. 336-249-9814 or lexbbq.com
Lexington serves as classic a version of pork shoulders over coals as exists, sauced with the warm red tomato-based dip.
MR. BARBECUE: 1381 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem. 336-725-7827 or mrbarbecue-nc.com
Revived from a fire that kept the restaurant closed for two years, Mr. Barbecue is up to its old ways, serving Lexington-style pork plates and sandwiches cooked with wood.
PRISSY POLLY’S BBQ: 729 NC 66 South, Kernersville. 336-993-5045 or prissypollys.com
Prissy Polly’s is a wildly popular stop for travelers. You’ll find eastern and Lexington-style pork.
REAL Q: 4885 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem. 336-760-3457 or real-q.com
At this Winston-Salem spot, the site of the original Little Richard’s, “real Q” means pit-smoked pork shoulders over wood coals, cooking for a dozen or so hours, chopped and seasoned and sauced with tomato-y vinegar.
Serving lunch and dinner, Speedy’s barbecue is pork shoulders chopped how you like it. Pork skin costs extra.
STAMEY’S BARBECUE:2206 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. 336-299-9888 or stameys.com
Stamey’s is often credited in barbecue lore with creating the elements we know as the Lexington style. The oldest location is right across the street from the Greensboro Coliseum.
