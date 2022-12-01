HPTNWS-12-01-22 POE.jpg

Author John Joe Schlichtman signs copies of his book at Sunrise Books, under the supervision of Poe, the bookstore’s resident cat, in this October photograph.

 GUY LUCAS | HPE

HIGH POINT — Poe, the beloved cat at Sunrise Books, may not have been a master of the macabre like her literary namesake, but she was a literary icon nonetheless.

“She had her own fan club,” said Angel Schroeder, owner of Sunrise Books. “She was just the perfect bookstore cat.”

