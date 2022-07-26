HPTNWS-07-27-22 BEATLES.jpg

"Yesterday: A Tribute to the Beatles" will kick off the 2022-23 High Point Theatre season Friday. The world-famous show has been endorsed by Sir Paul McCartney.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — The “fab four” are coming to High Point.

Well, OK, the faux fab four — better known as the highly acclaimed Beatles tribute act “Yesterday: A Tribute to the Beatles” — will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the High Point Theatre. The show will kick off the venue’s entertainment season lineup for 2022-23.

Trending Videos