HIGH POINT — The “fab four” are coming to High Point.
Well, OK, the faux fab four — better known as the highly acclaimed Beatles tribute act “Yesterday: A Tribute to the Beatles” — will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the High Point Theatre. The show will kick off the venue’s entertainment season lineup for 2022-23.
Based in Las Vegas, “Yesterday” is a renowned tribute act that has been endorsed by Paul McCartney himself. Founded in 1986 by John Lennon impersonator Don Bellezzo, the band is known for its spot-on impersonations of the Beatles, said David Briggs, executive director of the High Point Theatre, who has presented the band on four different occasions at different venues.
“In my opinion, they’re the best Beatles tribute band out there,” Briggs said. “They’re really wonderful.”
According to the show’s website, the concert experience encompasses all eras of the Beatles’ music, from the Hamburg days through the Shea Stadium performances and beyond.
Tickets range from $30 to $35 and are available by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.highpointtheatre.com. Discounts of $5 per ticket are available for High Point residents (box office only, not available online).
