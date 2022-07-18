HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council will continue its popular Dancin’ at the Station concert series this weekend with a local favorite, the Part-Time Party-Time Band.
The band will perform 7-10 p.m. Friday at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. The event will feature the band’s live beach music, an open floor for shagging and drink specials at the Whistle Stop Bar.
An icon in Southeastern entertainment since 1980, the Part-Time Party-Time Band boasts a solid 1970s and 1980s soul feel, reminiscent of the Temptations, Four Tops and the Blues Brothers. The band was inducted into the Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame in 2013.
Tickets are $15 apiece and may be purchased in advance online at highpointarts.org or at the door beginning one hour before the concert.
For further information, call the High Point Arts Council at 336-889-2787.
