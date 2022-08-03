Matthew Wolff, a lifeguard at the Elks Club Pool

Matthew Wolff, a lifeguard at the Elks Club Pool on Old Mill Road, takes his turn on the lifeguard stand to watch over swimmers Wednesday. Forecasters say that this summer is on track to smash the number of 90 degree or higher temperature days compared to last summer.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — If you think it’s been hotter and more stifling this summer than last year, you aren’t imagining it.

The greater High Point area already has posted nearly as many days, 26, with a high temperature of 90 degrees or higher than it did in the entire summer of 2021, when there were 28, according to the National Weather Service.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

