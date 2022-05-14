HIGH POINT — An Ohio-based chain of barbecue restaurants is planning its first High Point location at a major intersection where another restaurant project also is under development.
Site preparation work has started at the southeast corner of Eastchester and Regency drives to make way for ground-up construction of a City Barbeque.
Headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, the company has 46 restaurants in six states, including one in Greensboro at 2647 Lawndale Drive, according to its website. Its menu includes beef brisket, pulled pork, chicken, smoked sausage, turkey breast and ribs, according to the website.
The restaurant will be in a 3,525-square-foot building with a drive-thru, according to a construction permit approved by the city.
It will have an official address of 4395 Regency Drive and will be next to a Sheetz gas station and convenience store.
In a separate restaurant project at the same intersection, across Eastchester Drive, crews are converting a former Hardee’s at 3912 Sedgebrook St. to a Taco Bell/Pizza Hut Express, according to plans approved by the city.
The building, which is part of the Regency Center development that includes Steak Street, Biscuit King and Country Barbeque, has been vacant for several years.
Crews are performing extensive renovations to the interior and exterior in a $600,000 project, according to a construction permit.
Another upcoming project within Regency Center is a car wash called ModWash that will be built at 3904 Sedgebrook St. on the last lot within the development, next to a Shell gas station and convenience store, according to plans submitted to the city that are now under review.
ModWash is a chain of automated car washes based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, that is expanding throughout North Carolina and other states. It recently opened locations in Thomasville and Lexington.
