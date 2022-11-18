HIGH POINT — The High Point Bar Association is accepting applications for grants that will serve local nonprofit agencies and organizations.
Under the grant guidelines, money requested must be used exclusively to benefit the people or community of High Point. Also, grant requests should be limited to the sum of $500.
The association asks that financial information or tax documents not be sent with the applications. Applicants should submit one original and six copies of the application by the deadline, which is noon Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Mail or hand-deliver completed grant forms to High Point Bar, c/o David Cecil, President, Cecil, Cecil & Barker, P.A., 1026 Hutton Lane, High Point, NC 27262. Any forms received after noon on Nov. 23 may not be considered.
This marks the sixth year the association is using money raised from area attorneys to award the local grants.
