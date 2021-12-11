HIGH POINT — Despite rising costs, a bank with a major presence in High Point says it remains committed to an affordable housing program in core city neighborhoods.
Pinnacle Financial Partners will soon close the sale of the 25th single-family detached house it has financed and built through what amounts to a nonprofit venture it launched in 2016.
The bank has invested about $2.7 million in the program since it began, with 22 homes completed and sold, another three in the process of selling and two more under construction.
The bank sells the houses for what they cost to build, forgoing any profit. It originally committed $5 million to the program, but this figure could rise, said Rick Callicutt, chairman of the Carolinas and Virginia region for the bank.
“I would say now, there is really no cap on what we’re doing,” he said. “We’ve made a lot of progress, but we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Callicutt and others with the bank on Friday took city leaders on a tour of the neighborhoods where it’s been working, showing completed houses and ongoing construction in the Five Points area and on several streets off E. Lexington Avenue, between N. Main and N. Centennial streets.
Until earlier this year, the city was providing empty lots for the new houses at no cost, but had to cease doing so because of legal issues, said Deputy City Manager Randy McCaslin.
The city is still involved in the program, as officials try to find suitable lots that the bank can buy.
“It’s a great program for the city,” McCaslin said. “It’s helping stabilize some of these neighborhoods.”
The lots cost the bank around $6,500 to $12,000 each, said Mark Walsh, construction manager for the program.
This expense, along with rising materials costs and other factors, has pushed the average sales price of the houses to about $140,000 from roughly $100,000 when the program began, Callicutt said.
The bank has been able to keep the homes attainable for first-time buyers by controlling the entire development, construction and sales process to keep costs down, he said.
All of the houses are owner-occupied, with buyers required to attend financial literacy and home ownership classes.
“We don’t give investors opportunities to come in and try to profit off something so important to the city,” Callicutt said.
He started the program when Bank of North Carolina, which he then led, was in the process of buying High Point Bank.
It has continued under Nashville, Tennessee-based Pinnacle, which acquired Bank of North Carolina in 2017.
“Every bank does affordable housing work, most often through loan programs, counseling and direct grants,” Callicutt said. “We do a great deal of that too, but in High Point we’re much more directly involved, building affordable units from the ground up the same way a housing nonprofit might. I don’t know of any other bank engaged in the work at this level, and I hope to continue it for many years to come. Running this program in our own backyard, my hometown, is a privilege.”
