HIGH POINT — Bank of America will close one of its High Point branches early next year as part of a plan that was put in place before the coronavirus pandemic.
The branch at 201 E. Parris Ave. is among seven of the bank’s financial centers across the state that it plans to close during the first quarter of 2022. The others are in Charlotte, Raleigh and Winston-Salem.
A statement from the bank said the branch has seen fewer visits in recent years as customers do more of their banking online.
The bank stated:
“Well before the pandemic, we were implementing plans to optimize our financial center and ATM network, to deliver a modern banking experience that supports clients’ current and future needs, as more and more people were moving to digital channels for their day-to-day financial needs, such as traditional transactions, while preferring to visit bank branches for more significant needs.”
The bank would not say how many employees will be affected by the closing of the High Point branch.
“Our goal is to ensure the best transition for our associates at these locations,” the bank said in its statement. “Based on the market and business needs, we offer options to all associates at consolidating locations, including placement at a neighboring center and positions in other business units.”
The bank pointed out that the Parris Avenue branch is 1.8 miles from its main financial center in High Point at 501. N. Main St.
It also has High Point branches at 2601 Eastchester Drive and at 115 W. Fairfield Road.
