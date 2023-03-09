HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council is looking for a few good bands.
For the first time, the organization has issued an open call for bands interested in performing at Arts Splash, the arts council’s annual summer outdoor concert series. Musical acts are needed for six dates: June 9 and 23, July 7 and 21, and Aug. 4 and 18.
The open call will also be used to find bands for other arts council programs held throughout the calendar year, according to arts council officials.
For the Arts Splash series, contract opportunities are being offered for groups of up to 10 musicians and for performance sets up to 90 minutes long, plus a required sound check.
Applications from bands and musical acts based in North Carolina will be evaluated by arts council staff. Preference will be given to acts based in the Triad, and acts will be selected based on the following:
• Demonstrated capacity to produce a professional set of live music.
• Demonstrated visibility and connectivity with the community / audience / fan base.
• A blend of musical genres that contribute to a stylistically diverse season.
For more information or to apply, visit the High Point Arts Council’s page on Facebook or send an email to director@highpointarts.org.
Applications are due by March 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.