HIGH POINT — A balloon release in memory of Fred Cox Jr., a Black teenager who was shot to death by an undercover Davidson County detective two years ago, will be held Tuesday at Living Water Baptist Church, 1300 Brentwood St.
The event, taking place from 6 to 8 p.m., also will include children’s games, free food and a giveaway.
The balloon release will take place at 7:13 p.m. in recognition of Cox’s birthday, which was July 13.
The event is being sponsored by Fred Cox Life Matters.
Tuesday is the second anniversary of Cox’s death. Cox, 18, was shot in the back at a funeral at Living Water Baptist as he was trying to protect other mourners from a drive-by shooting.
