Don Quixote

Triad International Ballet will present its production of "Don Quixote" Friday evening at the High Point Theatre. SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Triad International Ballet will perform in High Point for the first time this weekend with its production of the classic “Don Quixote,” an artistic presentation based on the epic novel by noted Spanish novelist Miguel de Cervantes.

The show will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave.

