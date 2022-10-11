HIGH POINT — Triad International Ballet will perform in High Point for the first time this weekend with its production of the classic “Don Quixote,” an artistic presentation based on the epic novel by noted Spanish novelist Miguel de Cervantes.
The show will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave.
The troupe, launching its inaugural season, premiered “Don Quixote” Saturday at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro and now brings the show to High Point.
Originally published in 1605, “Don Quixote” tells the story of a middle-aged man in Spain who becomes obsessed with the chivalrous ideals he has read about in countless books. He becomes so obsessed, in fact, that he takes up his lance and sword to defend the helpless and destroy the wicked, even if it means tilting at windmills.
Tickets range from $15 to $40, and discounts are available using the code “NOLIMITS.” Scholarships are also available for individuals who cannot afford even the discounted tickets because they are low-income or currently out of work. For further information, call 336-880-7339 or send an email to info@triadinternationalballet.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.