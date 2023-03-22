HIGH POINT — National bakery chain Nothing Bundt Cakes will open a store at the Palladium shopping center in High Point.
The company announced on its website that it’s coming soon to the vacant tenant space at 5824 Samet Drive, Suite 109. It is between the Mad Greek Grill and Mario’s Pizza and was previously occupied by Amoroso’s Bakery, which closed last year.
Construction and sign permits for Nothing Bundt Cakes have been issued by the city.
It’s not clear when the bakery plans to open. A representative of the company could not be reached for comment.
Based in Dallas, Texas, Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded in Las Vegas in 1997 and has grown to become the nation’s largest specialty cake company, with nearly 500 franchised bakeries in more than 40 states, according to its website.
Its Triad locations include Friendly Center in Greensboro and the St. George Square shopping center in Winston-Salem.
The bakeries feature “handcrafted Bundt cakes in a variety of flavors and sizes,” according to the company.
Its franchisees opened more than 50 bakeries last year and expect to open more than 100 in 2023, according to its website.
