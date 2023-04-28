HIGH POINT — A multiple-vehicle wreck earlier this week in the parking area of a business near High Point University involved bail bondsmen, according to police.

A 2004 GMC vehicle was in the parking lot of a pawn shop at the corner of Centennial Street and Lexington Avenue just after 5 p.m. Tuesday when the driver put the car in the wrong gear and collided with a brick wall of the building, according to a High Point Police Department accident report.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

