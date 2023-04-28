HIGH POINT — A multiple-vehicle wreck earlier this week in the parking area of a business near High Point University involved bail bondsmen, according to police.
A 2004 GMC vehicle was in the parking lot of a pawn shop at the corner of Centennial Street and Lexington Avenue just after 5 p.m. Tuesday when the driver put the car in the wrong gear and collided with a brick wall of the building, according to a High Point Police Department accident report.
The driver then put the GMC into reverse and collided with a 2007 Freightliner and 2022 Ram pickup truck owned by Allegiance Bail Bonds and Recovery, according to the report.
The GMC then went forward and hit a 2012 Hyundai, pushing it into a 2016 Toyota.
A diagram in the police accident report shows that the GMC came to rest near the pawn shop building.
The estimated cost of the damage to all five vehicles that were involved came to a total of $42,000, according to the police accident report.
The High Point Police Department didn’t release any information about whether the bail bondsmen were there on business or any circumstances surrounding the wreck.
A representative with Allegiance Bail Bonds and Recovery declined to comment Thursday.
No information was available about whether anyone was injured.
