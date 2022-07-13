HIGH POINT — The third concert in the Arts Splash summer concert series will be held Sunday, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive.
Presented by the High Point Arts Council, the concert will feature Backstreet, an eclectic band based in Wilkes and Caldwell counties that has been performing since 1985.
The four-member band includes Jeff Pardue (fiddle, banjo, accordion), Randy Gambill (mandolin, guitar), Roger Miller (guitar, mandolin, clawhammer banjo) and Zeb Gambill (bass). Backstreet has performed at countless music venues, festivals and private parties across North Carolina and the Southeast, and has toured in England and Scotland.
Admission is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners to enjoy along with the music.
If there is a threat of rain Sunday, call 336-889-ARTS after 4 p.m. to get the latest update about the concert.
For more information about the 2022 Arts Splash series, visit the Arts Council’s website at HighPointArts.org and click on “calendar.”
