GUILFORD COUNTY — BackPack Beginnings will hold its “The Gift of Choice” open house Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its new site, 3711 Alliance Drive in Greensboro.

The open house will include coffee from Core Coffee Shop and snacks from Food Lion. Staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and show visitors around the new space, said Parker White, founder of BackPack Beginnings.

