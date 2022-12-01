GUILFORD COUNTY — BackPack Beginnings will hold its “The Gift of Choice” open house Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its new site, 3711 Alliance Drive in Greensboro.
The open house will include coffee from Core Coffee Shop and snacks from Food Lion. Staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and show visitors around the new space, said Parker White, founder of BackPack Beginnings.
“Our organization has grown leaps and bounds over the past year, and we want to share those changes with our community,” White said. “Primarily, we want to highlight our new Family Market. The BPB Family Market is a dignity-of-choice, ‘one-stop’ shopping experience where parents and children select their basic needs at no cost in a retail-like, welcoming environment.”
Over the past 11 months in this new space, BackPack Beginnings has added new offerings to its programming, including baby accessories, baby equipment, frozen products and household goods. Most importantly, this additional space allows for the new Family Market, which has served 1,725 individuals from 404 families since opening in June.
BackPack Beginnings is a Greensboro-based nonprofit with a mission to deliver child-centric services to feed, comfort and clothe children in need in Guilford County. Since 2010, the organization has distributed more than 2 million pounds of food to children and families in need.
