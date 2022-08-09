GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Division of Public Health will host back-to-school immunization clinics beginning this week.
The state of North Carolina requires that all students be up to date on their immunizations within 30 days of enrollment.
Immunization clinics will be held at the health department’s High Point office at 501 E. Green Drive, 4:30-6:30 p.m. each of the following days: Thursday, Aug. 11; Tuesday, Aug. 16; and each day Monday through Thursday, Aug. 22-25 and Aug. 29-Sept. 1.
A clinic also will be held at the health department’s Greensboro office at 1100 E. Wendover Ave., 4:30-6:30 p.m. each of the following: today, Aug. 9; Thursday, Aug. 18; and each day Monday through Thursday, Aug. 22-25 and Aug. 29-Sept. 1.
Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled by calling 336-641-3245.
Remember to bring your child’s immunization/vaccination record and proof of insurance or Medicaid coverage (if available) to your appointment. Call 336-641-4801 for questions about immunization fees.
Regular clinic appointments also can be scheduled from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
