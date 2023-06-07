ARCHDALE — An Ohio-based packaging products manufacturer is moving forward with development plans for a plant in Archdale.
Axium Packaging has purchased a 36.6-acre site at 901 Eden Terrace and has applied to the city for a permit to support construction of a 151,125-square-foot building there.
The company, which makes packaging for the personal care, household chemical, over-the-counter pharmaceutical and food markets, announced in February that it had selected this site for a $36 million project that would create 129 jobs.
The Archdale City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday to consider the company’s request for a “high-density development permit” for the first phase of the project.
If granted, the company could then seek final technical approvals in advance of construction.
It submitted a site plan with its permit application showing a design with two buildings that would front on Eden Terrace just south of High Point off Surrett Drive, behind the Thomas Built Buses plant.
The general contractor for the project is Landmark Builders of Winston-Salem.
An Axium Packaging representative could not be reached for comment Tuesday for an update on the status of its project.
The company said in February that its goal was to open its new plant in the first quarter of 2024.
The company purchased the site, which comprises multiple tracts, in March for $1.56 million. The seller was a limited liability company affiliated with Staunton Capital Inc., a Greensboro investment firm.
Axium Packaging chose Archdale for the new plant, its first in North Carolina, in order to grow its customer base and reduce supply-chain costs, it previously announced.
The company has about 3,000 employees across 18 facilities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
