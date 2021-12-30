GREENSBORO – The Avett Brothers canceled its New Year's Eve show at the Greensboro Coliseum due to the band's concern for the threat of the COVID-19 omicron variant spreading among the audience, venue staff and the band members.
Singer and founding member Seth Avett broke the news in a video shared to Twitter on Wednesday evening.
"A lot of thought has gone into this and a lot of love has gone into this decision," Avett said. "We don't want to create an unsafe environment, and we don't want to add any burden to our already overwhelmed health care workers here in North Carolina and beyond."
In an online statement, the band said the show will be rescheduled.
The Concord-based Avetts — Avett, brother Scott Avett, bassist Bob Crawford and cellist Joe Kwon — are known to travel North Carolina for their annual New Year's Eve show. Friday would have been the fourth time the band played in Greensboro.
