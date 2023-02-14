GUILFORD COUNTY — Civil rights leader and Guilford County Board of Elections member T. Anthony Spearman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound this past July, an autopsy released Tuesday says.

Spearman, 71, shot himself in the right temple with a .32-caliber handgun, according to the report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The gun was found next to Spearman’s right hand near the side of his head in his Greensboro home.

