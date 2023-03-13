HIGH POINT — Two authors with distinctively different family histories will share the story of how they met — and how their lives are ironically intertwined — at Wednesday’s spring luncheon of the High Point Literary League.
Award-winning novelists Jessica Shattuck and Rachel Kadish met several years ago in a Boston-area writers’ group, but their friendship took an interesting turn when they discovered their families’ backgrounds.
“Her grandparents were Holocaust survivors, and mine were German members of the Nazi Party during World War II,” Shattuck explained during a telephone interview from Boston. “We discovered what we had in common, and we talked about the role of family and history and forgiveness. So we share this opposite history, and out of that came an interesting conversation.”
To that end, Shattuck will be discussing her 2017 novel, “The Women in the Castle,” a work of historical fiction that became a New York Times bestseller and that she says grew out of her German heritage.
“The book is set in post-World War II Germany, and it follows the story of three German widows who live together in an abandoned castle after the war,” Shattuck said. “At first, they seem to be widows of German resisters — their husbands were executed for their roles in the failed assassination attempt on Hitler’s life — but it turns out they’re not all who they first appeared to be. The book is as much about complicity as it is about resistance.”
Although Shattuck said she has struggled with shame over her German heritage, reaction to her book has been a rewarding experience.
“It’s led me to have so many interesting conversations with readers and other writers and audiences, to talk about this history and reckon with how something as terrible as the Holocaust and World War II could’ve happened,” she said.
Shattuck’s other books include “Perfect Life” and “The Hazards of Good Breeding.”
Kadish will talk primarily about her 2017 novel, “The Weight of Ink,” which won a National Jewish Book Award. Her other novels include “I Was Here,” “Tolstoy Lied” and “From A Sealed Room.”
Both authors will participate in the public book-signing.
