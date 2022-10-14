HIGH POINT – A man who wrote a history of downtown High Point and the High Point Market’s growth will return to the city during the fall Market later this month.
John Joe Schlichtman will discuss his book, “Showroom City: Real Estate and Resistance in the Furniture Capital of the World,” during appearances on Monday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the High Point Public Library, and Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m. at Sunrise Books of High Point, 1101 N. Main St.
“Showroom City” is part local history, part personal journal and part urban planning analysis and critique.
The book is important to understanding the city of High Point, said Joe Blosser, the executive director of High Point University’s Center for Community Engagement, which is co-hosting Schlichtman’s appearance at the library.
“It’s important to understand our past,” Blosser said. “His perspective will help us hold a mirror up to ourselves. Then, together, we can think about how far we’ve come and what steps we need to take to ensure High Point’s growth benefits all of High Point.”
