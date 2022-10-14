HIGH POINT – A man who wrote a history of downtown High Point and the High Point Market’s growth will return to the city during the fall Market later this month.

John Joe Schlichtman will discuss his book, “Showroom City: Real Estate and Resistance in the Furniture Capital of the World,” during appearances on Monday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the High Point Public Library, and Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m. at Sunrise Books of High Point, 1101 N. Main St.

