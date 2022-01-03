HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council has announced open auditions next week for its new Youth Jazz Ensemble program, created for young musicians in High Point and surrounding areas. The group will provide young musicians with an opportunity to learn, practice and demonstrate their talents.
Auditions will be held Monday at 6 p.m. at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. The ensemble will rehearse every Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. beginning Jan. 24 in the theater of the arts center, and it will have scheduled performances throughout the year at various venues.
High-school students who play strings, piano, wind, brass and percussion instruments are invited to audition. There will be a tuition fee of $50 a month for those accepted into the ensemble. Partial and full scholarships are available (more information will be available at audition check-in).
The ensemble will be led by Charles Parker, a local musician and the High Point Arts Council’s 2021 Teacher of the Year. A former teacher at High Point Central High School, he is currently a professor of orchestral strings studies and the director of Winston-Salem State University’s Chamber Orchestra.
For further information, contact Hope Barker, the arts council’s arts education coordinator, at 336-889-2787, Ext. 23, or education@highpointarts.org.
