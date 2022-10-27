GUILFORD COUNTY — Attorneys for a pair of local state House candidates are trading accusations over campaign ads broadcast on behalf of longtime Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford, attacking his Democratic challenger, Brandon Gray.
The N.C. Republican Party has promoted ads that paint Gray, a small-business owner from Oak Ridge, as a liberal whose views are too extreme for voters in the 62nd House District, which covers parts of High Point and western and northwestern Guilford County.
The law firm representing Gray, Womble Bond Dickinson of Raleigh, has countered with a cease-and-desist letter to the Republican Party, saying ads contain “false and misleading” statements about Gray, including that Gray is “backed by radicals.”
“Even minimal research would have revealed that the claims concerning Mr. Gray are false and — in addition to defaming him — are intended to deceive the voters in his district,” the attorneys for Gray wrote. “For these reasons, we are demanding that you immediately cease and desist from any further dissemination of the false claims in the advertisement.”
The attorneys cited a state statute that allows candidates for political office in North Carolina to bring claims for defamation.
But attorneys for the N.C. Republican Party and Faircloth, with the firm Brooks Pierce of Raleigh, contend in their response that the accusations reflect Gray’s endorsement by the progressive caucus of the N.C. Democratic Party. The attorneys cite among the positions of the caucus decriminalizing sex work and legalizing some drugs.
By seeking the progressive caucus’ endorsement, Gray would “most certainly” read the group’s platform and policy statements, the attorneys for the state GOP and Faircloth wrote.
“Informing voters of that position cannot defame candidates who voluntarily sought that backing,” the attorneys argue.
The race between Gray and Faircloth, who’s from High Point and is co-chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, is a rematch of the contest two years ago. Faircloth won by a comfortable margin in the 2020 general election, but political analysts say the 62nd House District was redrawn during redistricting to be more competitive for a Democratic Party candidate.
Election Day is Nov. 8, with in-person early voting continuing through Nov. 5.
