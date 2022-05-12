HIGH POINT — N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein postponed a scheduled visit to High Point on Thursday to discuss the state’s opioid settlement.
Stein was supposed to meet with High Point Police Department officers and community leaders. The N.C. Attorney General’s Office will reschedule the visit for this summer.
Stein was going to highlight local efforts to fight the opioid epidemic, including the partnership between Caring Services and the group Guilford County Solution to the Opioid Problem.
