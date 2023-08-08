GUILFORD COUNTY
Dot Sowerby felt as though she had been waiting her whole life to start running, so at 90 she isn’t stopping.
In high school and college, she had a desire to compete, but a lack of girls running programs in the 1940s and ’50s forced her to play tennis and basketball instead.
“When I first started running just for some little exercise, I used to go on the side streets because people would look at a woman out running as unusual,” Sowerby said.
At age 50, Sowerby finally got to enter her first race in downtown Greensboro, where she came in second.
However, there was one problem: 50 was the highest age category women could compete in.
“And so I said, ‘What about next year? You don’t have my age group,’ Sowerby said. “And they said, ‘Oh, we didn’t think women ran after that age.’ ”
Forty years later, Sowerby, who is a member of the High Point Athletic Club, still competes in about 20 races every year. At the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh in July, Sowerby competed in the women’s 90-94 age group and won five gold medals — in the 50-, 100-, 200-, 400- and 800-meter running events — and won a gold medal in shot put.
Later that month, Sowerby went on to participate in the USA Track and Field Masters Outdoor Championships, where she not only earned five gold medals and one silver medal for her age group but also broke a couple of records. Sowerby set a new American record for the women’s 400-meter race in the 90-94 age group with a time of 2.35.33 and set a world record in the women’s 1,500-meter race in the 90-94 age group with a time of 11.30.62.
In order to prepare for meets, Sowerby said, she will consistently train until the week before, when she will do only a little walking.
“I don’t want to get injured, and I don’t want to be too tired, so I kinda try to keep calm,” Sowerby said. “I know some people wait till the last, and then they’re running right … (before) the race, and that doesn’t suit me.”
She said that when she is racing, she doesn’t try to think about whether she will get hurt, instead trying to focus on enjoying being out in nature or seeing more older people compete at events.
For her training, some days she runs 9 miles in the morning, and other days she takes classes at Well-Spring, the retirement community in Greensboro where she lives. These classes are meant to keep people at Well-Spring active and moving, Director of Wellness Robin Mccloskey said.
Mccloskey said Sowerby immediately started taking classes at Well-Spring when she moved in 2022.
“Usually when residents move in, they usually don’t come down to the aquatic and fitness center for about sometimes a month or a couple of weeks,” Mccloskey said. “Sometimes I even called the residents to invite them down. I didn’t have to call (Sowerby). She was down here ASAP.”
But staying active has never been an issue for Sowerby. When she got married and had kids, she even started encouraging her kids to be active, leading them to participate as a family in “Turkey Trots” during Thanksgiving. This November, Sowerby and her daughter and son will run a half marathon in Chicago.
The events have allowed them to bond and have fun together as a family, said Anne Samuels, Sowerby’s daughter.
“She has such a positive attitude,” Samuels, 57, said. “We call her ‘Blue Sky Nani’ because no matter what, when she looks at the sky and there’s clouds, she only sees the blue sky.”
Even though her family said Sowerby has always had this mentality, she has also faced major roadblocks in other areas.
In her 50s, Sowerby was diagnosed with spasmodic dysphonia — a neurological disorder that affects a person’s voice and speech. At first, she was worried and frustrated that she could not convey what she wanted to say to people. Meeting other people with the condition helped her to feel better, she said.
“The doctors I went to kind of implied, ‘Well we don’t see anything physically wrong with you. You must be nervous or it’s just psychological,’ ” Sowerby said. “When I came across other people who also had this, I knew there was something more to this.”
As research around the disorder developed, Sowerby started receiving botox shots every three months, which helped her to communicate with others.
Her journey led her to write “Speechless No More,” a memoir of Sowerby’s experience with spasmodic dysphonia. She said she hopes the book encourages people to never give up when they are diagnosed with a rare condition.
Sowerby said she plans to keep running until her body tells her she can’t handle it anymore. Running helps her to feel strong mentally, physically and emotionally.
“Your muscles don’t know your age, so if you keep using them, they can get stronger,” Sowerby said. “You’re never too old to exercise.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.