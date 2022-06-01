HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council will celebrate the arts on June 16 at the annual Arts Awards Banquet, which will also double as a retirement party for the organization’s longtime executive director, Debbie Lumpkins.
The event will be held at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with dinner at 7 and entertainment and awards presentations beginning at 7:30.
Awards will be presented for Individual Support of the Arts, Corporate Support of the Arts and Teacher of the Arts to recognize those who have demonstrated excellence and commitment in supporting the arts in the High Point area. In addition to the awards, the Arts Council and its affiliates each recognize a Star Board Member.
The evening will also be a tribute to Lumpkins for her 22 years of service to the Arts Council. She joined the organization in May 2000 as arts programs coordinator, became director of development in January 2001, interim executive director in October 2002 and then executive director in July 2003.
“The annual Arts Awards Banquet is a true celebration of the arts in our community,” Lumpkins said. “In addition to awards, entertainment for this year’s banquet will be the High Point Ballet performing excerpts from ‘Celtic Legends,’ High Point Community Theatre performing ‘Impossible’ from ‘Cinderella,’ plus a special performance that you don’t want to miss.”
In honor of Lumpkins, Arts Council board member emeritus Jim Morgan is sponsoring this event, so tickets are complimentary, but reservations are required by June 14. Tickets are limited to four per person and can be reserved online at www.highpointarts.org/events or by calling 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.