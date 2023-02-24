HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council will host “Songwriters in the Round,” a concert featuring original music by area artists, from 7 to 9 tonight at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Updated: February 24, 2023 @ 1:32 am
Three artists — Laura Jane Vincent, Dean Driver and Tim Smith — will be featured. They will talk about their songwriting process, perform original works, and improvise together on stage.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door, online through eTix, or by visiting the High Point Arts Council’s website or Facebook page. You may also purchase tickets over the phone by calling the arts council at 336-889-2787.
