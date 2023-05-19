HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council is hosting a series of focus groups this month to seek community feedback as part of the agency’s cultural needs assessment.
Information gathered through the sessions will help Arts Council leaders design culturally relevant and educational arts programs for all, helping to shape the direction of the agency for years to come.
The schedule is as follows:
• Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m.: The Arts Council hosts ASPIRE at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St.
• Wednesday, noon-1 p.m.: Latino Family Center at YWCA High Point, 155 W. Westwood Ave.
• Thursday, 2-3 p.m.: A focus group for artists only at Centennial Station Arts Center.
• May 31, 6-7 p.m.: The Arts Council will host a virtual focus group.
In exchange for participating, the Arts Council will be giving away swag and tickets to upcoming events.
For more information or questions about the cultural needs assessment, contact the Arts Council’s director at 336-889-2787, Ext. 22, or director@highpointarts.org.
