HIGH POINT — If you’ve ever wanted to sing on stage with a live accompanist, here’s your chance.
The High Point Arts Council will host a piano bar karaoke night Friday beginning at 7 p.m. at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. Admission is free.
The piano bar karaoke night is the brainchild of High Point’s Chris Tilley, a pianist — he’ll be the pianist for Friday night’s event — who’s also the music director for High Point Community Theatre’s upcoming production of “Nunsense,” said Alexandra Arpajian, executive director of the arts council.
“This is an idea that Chris has had for a really long time, and it’s our first time trying something like this,” Arpajian explains. “We finally had an opportunity to make his idea become a reality.”
The concept is simple: Anyone who wants to can go onstage and sing, accompanied by Tilley on the piano. The event will be BYOSM — bring your own sheet music — although Arpajian says there will probably be a few songbooks on hand for those who don’t have sheet music.
“Chris is a fabulous pianist — he can sight-read like nobody’s business,” Arpajian says.
Even if you don’t have the courage to get in front of a crowd and sing, you’re still invited.
“You don’t have to be a singer to come,” Arpajian says. “Just come and hang out, and listen to other people sing. It’s going to be a really fun evening.”
