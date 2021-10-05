HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council is kicking off its fall Arts, Culture & Entertainment series at the Centennial Station Arts Center with an Oktoberfest party on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m.
The Oktoberfest party will feature the North Carolina Polka Time Allstars, playing classics such as “Beer Barrel Polka,” “Just Because” and “Give Me That Old Time Polka.”
A food truck will be on-site offering traditional German food with bratwurst, sauerkraut, potato salad and German marbled pound cake. There will also be specialty beers at the bar, and anyone wearing traditional German clothing (dirndl or lederhosen) will receive a token for a free beverage.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only 150 patrons will be allowed to attend. Also, in compliance with the Guilford County mandate, masks are required indoors except when actively eating or drinking.
Tickets are $15 apiece and can be purchased online by visiting etix.com and searching for “North Carolina Polka Time Allstars.” You can also order tickets by calling 336-889-2787, Ext. 23, or you can purchase tickets at the venue one hour before the event if they’re still available.
Centennial Station Arts Center is at 121 S. Centennial St. in downtown High Point.
For further information, contact Debbie Lumpkins at 336-889-2787, Ext. 22, or dlumpkins@highpointarts.org.
