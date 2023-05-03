HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council will host “Talk Derby To Me,” a Kentucky Derby-themed party, from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. Doors will open for guests at 3:30 p.m.
The party will feature horse betting, casino tables, live jazz by the Matt Kendrick Trio, Derby-inspired food, mint juleps, fancy hats, seersucker suits, red roses and a silent auction of authentic Kentucky Derby memorabilia. There will even be a Best Kentucky Derby Hat contest.
