HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council will celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month this month with a series of three jazz concerts at Centennial Station Arts Center.
lineup
• April 14: Titus Gant.
• April 21: Red Umber.
• April 28: The Matt Kendrick Quartet.
The concerts are from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 apiece. To purchase a ticket online, visit www.highpointarts.org/events. You can also buy a ticket in person one hour before the concert at Centennial Station, 121 S. Centennial St.
The Whistle Stop Bar will be open, and a food truck will be on-site.
