HIGH POINT — Six decades have passed since the High Point Arts Council was created to help overcome what one High Point Enterprise editorial writer deemed at the time a “cultural wasteland.”
That was hyperbole, of course, but it’s no exaggeration to say that since then, the arts council has erased any fears of the High Point community reverting to that “cultural wasteland” identity of 60 years ago.
On Feb. 2, the arts council will host a celebration of its 60th anniversary at the Centennial Station Arts Center.
“It’s going to be a night of celebrating the arts,” said Debbie Lumpkins, executive director of the arts council. “We’re actually five years older than the North Carolina Arts Council, which I think says a lot for the arts community here in High Point.”
In addition to hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, the evening will include the following performances:
• High Point Ballet presenting an excerpt of “Celtic Legends.”
• High Point Community Theatre presenting a scene from its upcoming production of “Ruthless!”
• The Polk Duo, a voice and guitar duo presented by the High Point Community Concert Association.
• Spoken word from the Pullman Poet Society.
• Jack Gorham, coordinator of the High Point Songwriter’s Circle
Recent arts grant recipients are also expected to be recognized at the event, Lumpkins said.
The High Point Arts Council was established in 1962 following an organizational meeting held Feb. 2 at the High Point YWCA. At that initial meeting, in addition to adopting bylaws and electing officers, participants discussed a number of possible activities, including an outdoor concert at City Lake Park by local school bands, a series of art lectures at the public library, a radio broadcast, and the formation of a community theater.
The arts council’s first president was Irving Silver, and the first executive director was Barbara Probert. The first full-time executive director was Jim Helgeson.
In addition to its own arts programming, the High Point Arts Council is a united arts council with five affiliated arts organizations under its umbrella — Carousel Theatre, High Point Ballet, High Point Community Theatre, High Point Community Concert Association and Piedmont Artists.
