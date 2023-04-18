HIGH POINT — If you’re planning a wedding, or if you plan to be planning a wedding, the High Point Arts Council may be able to help.
The arts council will host its 2023 Bridal Expo, “The Elegant Bride,” on April 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St.
The event will feature more than 15 vendors, ranging from cake bakers and catering companies to florists, photographers and event planners. They include: Miss Johnnie Mae’s, Cakes by Quia, Fire Raven Designs, Denise the Skin Care Queen, Agape Smile, Michaels Destination Luxury Travel, Fallen In Love Bridal Shop, Jazzy Fashions, Cherished Occasion, Glow 360, Sweet Parties by Jen, Laila’s Lemonade & Sweet Treats, Carly Earp, Amy Bueus, Perfect Snap Photography, WSMG Media Group and AJCM Catering.
There will also be a bridal and tuxedo fashion show, live entertainment and a cash bar.
Entry is free, but registration is required.
