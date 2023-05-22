HPTNWS-05-23-23 ARTS.jpg

Jazz artist Rod McCoy, of Rod McCoy and Company, will kick off the Arts Splash concert series on June 9 at Washington Terrace Park.

HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council has announced the entertainment lineup for its 2023 Arts Splash summer outdoor concert series.

This season’s lineup includes artists from a variety of musical genres — Motown, soul, folk, blues, Latin and jazz. The concerts will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at various venues all over town to ensure that the arts are accessible to everyone in the community:

