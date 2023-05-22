HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council has announced the entertainment lineup for its 2023 Arts Splash summer outdoor concert series.
This season’s lineup includes artists from a variety of musical genres — Motown, soul, folk, blues, Latin and jazz. The concerts will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at various venues all over town to ensure that the arts are accessible to everyone in the community:
• June 9, Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St.: Rod McCoy and Company (jazz/R&B).
• June 23, Wrenn Miller Park, 101 Guilford Road, Jamestown: Spindle 45 (pop/rock).
• July 7, Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive: Sahara Reggae Band (reggae).
• July 21, High Point Museum and Historical Park, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.: Zinc Kings (Piedmont blues).
• Aug. 4, High Point City Lake Park, 602 W. Main St., Jamestown: Carolina Soul Band (Motown/soul).
• Aug. 18, Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, 220 E. Commerce Ave.: West End Mambo (Latin/salsa).
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. Alcohol will be available for purchase at concerts, but no outside alcohol will be allowed in.
If there is a threat of rain, call 336-889-2787 or visit the Arts Council’s social media pages after 4 p.m. Friday to get the latest update on the event. When possible, the alternate site for the concerts will be inside the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St.
