HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council will ring in the new year with a new family-friendly event this weekend.

The arts council will host a jazz brunch, featuring live jazz and a meal consisting of traditional New Year’s Day foods, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Station Arts Center. All ages are welcome.

Want to go?

The High Point Arts Council's jazz brunch will be Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. Tickets are $40 apiece (free for children 6 and younger) and must be ordered by the end of the day Thursday, Dec. 29. Tickets can be purchased online at highpointarts.org/events.

 