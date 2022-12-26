HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council will ring in the new year with a new family-friendly event this weekend.
The arts council will host a jazz brunch, featuring live jazz and a meal consisting of traditional New Year’s Day foods, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Station Arts Center. All ages are welcome.
“This is something brand new that we’re trying out this year,” said Alexandra Arpajian, executive director of the arts council.
“We were kind of inspired by New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday. One of our board members was talking about how everything shuts down on New Year’s Day, and she said she thought it would be fun if we did a brunch. Then we asked how we could make it artsy, and we decided to make it a jazz brunch.”
The floating event will feature a jazz quartet made up of local musicians Evan Campfield, Chris Peebles, Chrishawn Darby and Matt Reid.
“They’re all big jazzers, and they’re amazing musicians,” Arpajian said. “They were highly recommended to us.”
The brunch will be an all-you-can-eat buffet of traditional New Year’s foods such as pork, black-eyed peas, collard greens and cornbread. Each ticket includes one mimosa, and a cash bar will be available.
