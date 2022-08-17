HIGH POINT — A woman with a background in music and recreation has been chosen as the new executive director of the High Point Arts Council.

Alexandra Arpajian of Greensboro will succeed Debbie Lumpkins, who is retiring after more than two decades of service to the High Point arts community, High Point Arts Council board chair Carlos Olvera announced Tuesday. He said Arpajian brings extensive knowledge of organizational development and management, fundraising, partnership-building, arts and education program development, and facilities management.

