HIGH POINT — A woman with a background in music and recreation has been chosen as the new executive director of the High Point Arts Council.
Alexandra Arpajian of Greensboro will succeed Debbie Lumpkins, who is retiring after more than two decades of service to the High Point arts community, High Point Arts Council board chair Carlos Olvera announced Tuesday. He said Arpajian brings extensive knowledge of organizational development and management, fundraising, partnership-building, arts and education program development, and facilities management.
“Alexandra brings tremendous enthusiasm and an extensive set of skills ideally suited to further advance the Arts Council to new levels for the enjoyment and benefit of our community,” Olvera said.
As executive director, Alexandra will be responsible for all arts programs and activities, as well as management of Centennial Station Arts Center, home to the HPAC. She will begin her new position at the end of August.
Arpajian has served since February as the regional director of community partnerships for Kindermusik International, a children’s music education company based in Greensboro. Prior to that, she served as executive director for Young Musicians of Alamance.
She also sings with the Greensboro-based Bel Canto Co. choral ensemble and dances with the Dance Project, where she serves on the board.
In a press release, Arpajian said “the arts have the power to inspire, uplift, heal, transform, and unite us.”
“The arts bring us all closer to our true nature of joy and remind us of the universal experiences that we share, regardless of one’s background. I am honored to serve the community by promoting inclusive arts experiences that bring us together and promote unity in diversity,” she said.
Arpajian received her bachelor of music degree in 2012 from the University of Delaware and a master’s degree in parks and recreation management in 2018 from UNC Greensboro, where she also received a certificate in nonprofit management.
