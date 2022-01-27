HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council this month will kick off a new concert series called Songwriters in the Round.
The series of quarterly concerts will feature local singer-songwriter artists who frequent nearby stages and attend the High Point Songwriter’s Circle, led by Jack Gorham.
The first concert, set for Saturday, will feature two acts — solo vocalist William Nesmith and Appalachian-style duo Zack and Kendra Harding, who perform as The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs. The concert will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St.
Tickets are $10 apiece and can be purchased online at www.highpointarts.org/events.
For more information, contact Hope Barker, arts education coordinator, at 336-889-2787, Ext. 23, or education@highpointarts.org.
