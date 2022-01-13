HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council will present the return of Casino D’Arts, an entertaining fundraising event that benefits the arts in the High Point community, on Feb. 12.
A night of gambling, entertainment and fun, Casino D’Arts will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at the High Point Country Club, 800 Country Club Drive.
There will be game tables for blackjack, poker, craps and roulette, complete with a professional dealer at each table. At the end of the evening, chips are converted to raffle tickets, and guests have a chance to win a fabulous prize. In addition, there will also be a silent auction featuring jewelry, trips, entertainment packages and more.
In addition to casino games, there will be jazz by The Matt Kendrick Trio featuring Dave Fox and Neill Glegg, as well as heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar with one complimentary drink, and the crowning of the King and Queen of Hearts.
The event is black-tie optional.
Tickets are $75 per person and will be available online until Feb. 9 at www.highpointarts.org/events.
For further information, contact the High Point Arts Council at 336-889-2787, Ext. 26, or programs@ highpointarts.org.
