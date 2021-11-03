HIGH POINT – The National Endowment for the Arts has awarded the High Point Arts Council a $10,000 grant to support a youth jazz ensemble.
Building on the success of the John Coltrane Jazz Workshop started 20 years ago by the arts council, the auditioned ensemble will give high-school students the opportunity to study jazz year-round. Partial and full scholarships will be awarded based on financial need to ensure that all students have an opportunity to audition.
The ensemble will be led by Charles Parker, a local professional musician, educator and the High Point Arts Council’s 2021 Teacher of the Year for his contributions to Guilford County Schools and the community, said Debbie Lumpkins, executive director of the arts council.
“Currently, Mr. Parker is a professor at Winston-Salem State University, and we appreciate that he is sharing his time and talents with our youth,” Lumpkins said.
The ensemble will rehearse on Monday evenings at the Centennial Station Arts Center and will perform throughout the school year at community events.
For more information about auditions and the ensemble, contact Hope Barker, arts education coordinator, at 336-889-2787, Ext. 23, or education@highpointarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.