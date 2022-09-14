HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council will host a garden party this weekend to raise funds for a new landscaping plan at Centennial Station Arts Center.
The Gamble Garden Party, honoring longtime arts supporter Joe Gamble of High Point, will be held Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the arts center, 121 S. Centennial St. in downtown High Point.
The party will feature songs, stories, raffles, hors d’oeuvres, iced tea and lemonade, plus the presentation of the landscaping plans. Guests are encouraged to get in the spirit of the evening by wearing garden party attire.
The new “Gamble Garden,” designed to enhance the curb appeal of Centennial Station, will be in front of the historic Pullman train car at the arts center and will feature a brick courtyard as well as flowering plants and shrubs.
In addition to raising funds for the beautification project, the party is being held to honor Gamble for his lifelong contributions to the arts as a teacher, performer and activist in the greater High Point community.
Tickets are $100 per person, and there will be a cash bar.
For further information, or to make a reservation, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 22, or visit highpointarts.org.
