HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council has announced the lineup for the 2022 Arts Splash summer outdoor concert series.
This year’s lineup features six concerts splashed all over High Point, representing a variety of music styles and genres. The free concerts will be held on Sunday evenings, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Here’s the lineup:
• June 5: Freeport Jazz (jazz), Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St.
• June 19: Carolina Soul Band (R&B, soul), Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, 220 E. Commerce Ave.
• July 17: Backstreet (bluegrass), Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive.
• July 31: Donna Hughes & Friends (country), High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.
• Aug. 14: Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road (indie folk), Guilford Technical Community College Amphitheater, 901 S. Main St.
• Aug. 28: Legacy Motown (Motown tribute), Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, 220 E. Commerce Ave.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. No alcoholic beverages are permitted at any of the concert locations. If there is a threat of rain, call 336-889-ARTS after 4 p.m. on the day of the event to get the latest update about the concert.
