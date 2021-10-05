HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations for local arts projects that will benefit members of the community.
Each year, grassroots funds are allocated to the Arts Council on a per capita basis from the N.C. Arts Council. About $8,000 will be awarded this year for community arts projects in High Point.
Applications will be evaluated based on:
• Artistic and programmatic merit.
• Benefit to audiences/participants.
• Responsiveness to community needs.
• Involvement of racially and culturally diverse participants as appropriate to the project.
• Organizational strength of the nonprofit applying for the grant.
Special consideration will be given to projects that incorporate culturally and racially diverse artists.
Grant requests must not exceed $1,000, have to be matched dollar for dollar and are to be spent on arts projects in the High Point area. Nonprofit organizations that receive local government funding (city or county) are not eligible to apply.
The deadline for applications is Nov. 9. Applications may be mailed to the High Point Arts Council, Community Arts Project Grants, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point, N.C. 27260.
The application is also available in a Word format at highpointarts.org. Click on “Arts,” then “Grants,” then “Community Arts Project Grants.”
For further information, contact Debbie Lumpkins at 336-889-2787, ext. 22, or dlumpkins@high pointarts.org.
