HPTNWS-08-18-22 ARTISTS.jpg

Local hip-hop artist Caktuz, right, along with Caranita “Bird” Harrelson and Jordan Bethea, unfold a green screen backdrop in preparation for an artist pop-up event he is organizing for Saturday at a warehouse in east High Point.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — A musician and artist who grew up in High Point before making his mark on national and international stages will hold an artists pop-up event this weekend to say thanks to the community and give local performers a chance to express their talents.

Caktuz, who was known as Adika Sator when he was a Guilford County Schools student, will stage the Art x Music Pop-Up at a warehouse in east High Point on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Trending Videos