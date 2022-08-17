HIGH POINT — A musician and artist who grew up in High Point before making his mark on national and international stages will hold an artists pop-up event this weekend to say thanks to the community and give local performers a chance to express their talents.
Caktuz, who was known as Adika Sator when he was a Guilford County Schools student, will stage the Art x Music Pop-Up at a warehouse in east High Point on Saturday afternoon and evening.
“Bring your camera and your creativity,” Caktuz said. “We're inviting models and artists and photo/video creatives to our open studio pop-up.”
Caktuz said he wants to create a “content-creators playland, complete with green screens, miniature film sets, body painters, selfie stations and lighting. Come out and network with other creatives, build your portfolio, shoot a video, record a podcast, indoors and outdoors.”
Caktuz told The High Point Enterprise that Art x Music Pop-Up represents a way to bring a positive event to his hometown.
Caktuz moved from High Point to New York City about 15 years ago and found a niche in hip hop circles. He became associated with actor and film director Mario Van Peebles and his father, the pioneering filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, who died last year.
Five years ago, Caktuz appeared on a VH1 channel show called “The Breaks” as an actor and musician. He has released a series of recordings and video albums in a career that has taken him in the past to New York City and Washington, D.C., as well as overseas as a hip hop performer in a group that toured Europe.
Throughout his career Caktuz has returned to High Point to perform and film videos, reflecting his devotion to his hometown.
